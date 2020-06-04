The Rock Condemns Trump’s Absentee Leadership In Powerful Speech
Dwayne Johnson has condemned President Trump for being absent and unhelpful as Black Lives Matter protests continue across the US.
The Rock discussed the movement and the president’s response to it in a video lasting almost eight and half minutes – roughly the same amount of time George Floyd was pinned down by former officer Derek Chauvin before he lost consciousness and later died.
Johnson doesn’t typically vocalise his opinions on politics, but as activists take to the streets to raise awareness and risk being pepper sprayed and hit with rubber bullets as they do so, the former WWE star decided to speak up.
Though Johnson didn’t mention Trump by name, it was clear he was talking about the POTUS.
He addressed Trump on the president’s favourite social media platform, Twitter, saying:
Where are you? Where is our leader at this time? This time where our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out, just wanting to be heard, begging and pleading and praying for change…
Where is our compassionate leader, who’s going to step up to our country, who’s down on its knees, and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up, stand up with me because I got you. I hear you, I’m listening to you. And you have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power, until my dying day, my last breath, to do everything I can to create the change that is needed, to normalise equality because Black Lives Matter’?
See Johnson’s speech here:
Johnson went on to say Americans believe in inclusivity, acceptance, human rights and equality for all, so ‘of course all lives matter’, but he argued that ‘in this moment we must say the words Black Lives Matter’.
Rather than giving any indication that he understands why people are taking action in the wake of Floyd’s death, Trump has been criticised for using police to clear protesters and for refusing to address the nation, despite continually sharing tweets about the protests.
Johnson addressed Trump’s decision to deploy the military, questioning why the president is using the force against protesters who are are ‘begging, pleading [and] in pain’, rather than simply listening to them.
Johnson thanked those around the world who have joined the fight for equality, before adding that he is disappointed and angry but doing his best to ‘stay focused’ and make the best decisions for his country.
He continued:
As we continue to wait for that leader to emerge, I recommend to all of you that we must become the leaders we’re looking for. We become our own leaders.
Johnson asked the president again: ‘Where are you?’, before bringing his video to a close with the empowering words: ‘We got this.’
The former WWE star previously expressed his condolences to Floyd’s family and urged his followers to help ‘normalise equality’.
As much as Trump might wish protesters would stop, the fight will not end until every single person understands Black Lives Matter.
