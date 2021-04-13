The Rock Confirms He Will Run For President If People Want Him To
Our prayers may have been answered, because Dwayne Johnson has said he’ll run for president if people want him to.
A recent poll found that 46% of people would support The Rock if he was to run for office, something he said would be his honour.
Responding to the poll results, Johnson wrote on Instagram, ‘I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack-wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.’
The wrestler-turned-actor was then inundated with messages of support from his fans, stating that they’d vote for the 48-year-old if he was to create a campaign.
Now, the Jumanji actor has doubled down on his promise to run for president if people want him to during an interview over the weekend for Sunday Today with Willie Geist.
Discussing how divided America is, Geist asked the actor if politics is still something he’s interested in pursuing.
Johnson replied, ‘So, I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that. I am passionate that our country is united. A united country, as we know, it when it’s at its strongest and I want to see that for our country.’
See a snippet of his interview here:
Fellow former wrestler The Undertaker – real name Mark Calaway – has also voiced his support for his longtime friend.
Speaking to TMZ Sports in February, Calaway said, ‘That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does and if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, ya know what? I think he’ll do it.’
‘He’s so charming, he’s so witty – I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for,’ he added.
Funnily enough, the Hobbs and Shaw actor’s upcoming sitcom about his life, named Young Rock, sees a future Johnson running for president in 2032.
In an interview on Hoda & Jenna, Johnson was asked if there was a link between the show and him running for president in real life, to which he replied:
There’s two answers here, I’ll give you the A side. The A side was what is a creative way that we can infuse me into the show, but I was a like reticent because well, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to toy with politics here, during this time.
But then I went back home and talked to Lauren [his wife], and Lauren said, ‘You know, I think it’s a great idea. You should do it and have fun with it.’
Tell you what’s also a great idea: a Johnson 2024 presidential campaign.
