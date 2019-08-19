The Rock Finally Got Married In Secret Hawaiian Wedding

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has married his girlfriend of 12 years Lauren Hashian in a gorgeous secret ceremony.

The former wrestler took to Instagram to share photos of the happy couple after their ceremony in Hawaii.

He shared two pictures of himself wearing an open-buttoned white shirt and white suit pants, while his wife wears a gorgeous flowery embroided plunge-neck gown.

Johnson told his 154 million followers: ‘We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).’

The former WWE star first met Lauren in 2006 while he was filming his movie The Game Plan, while he was still married to his first wife Dany Garcia.

The actor and Dany, who share 18-year-old daughter with called Simone, had an amicable divorced in 2007.

Lauren and The Rock started dating shortly afterwards, and eight years later, Lauren gave birth to their first child, a little girl called Jasmine, in December 2015.

PA Images

In December 2017 they revealed they were expecting their second daughter Tiana, who was born in April 2018.

The 47-year-old has since been inundated with well-wishes from people all over the world, including fellow actors and sportsmen.

NFL’s Tom Brady took to social media to congratulate the loved-up couple, while Johnson’s long time friend Kevin Hart also offered well wishes to the newly weds.

One fan joked ‘now she gonna’ be smelling what The Rock is cooking for breakfast, lunch and dinner.’ Lucky woman, eh?

