The Rock Gets Stuck In A Sports Car While Filming New Movie Red Notice

For our @netflix globe trotting heist movie, RED NOTICE, my writer/director @rawsonthurber (pictured here on the ground setting up the new camera angle) wrote this INSANE chase sequence where I hop in this iconic Porsche and be the bad ass behind the wheel that I am.

Well, after months of prep and costs [money] buying and shipping this car over to the states – it’s time to rehearse the big chase sequence.