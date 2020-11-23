The Rock Is Refusing To Concede Sexiest Man Alive Title To Michael B. Jordan

therock/Instagram/PEOPLE

The Rock took to Instagram to congratulate Michael B. Jordan on taking the title of Sexiest Man Alive, but not without adding: ‘I concede nothing’.

It might be time for the WWE legend — who was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive back in 2016 — to hang up his fighting gloves.

Last week, People stripped John Legend of his title and handed the crown to Michael B. Jordan.

Previous winners have also included Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

Jordan was announced as this year’s winner on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In the segment, he was initially disguised in a yellow hazmat and fans quizzed him on his identity.

After eventually revealing himself, Jordan said it was a ‘cool moment’ when he found out he had won.

In an interview with the magazine, he said people had often joked that it was an award he was ‘probably not going to get’.

‘But it’s a good club to be part of,’ he said.

Jordan said the women in his family are ‘definitely proud of this one’, adding that his grandmother used to collect issues of the magazine when she was alive.

Michael B. Jordan Creed Warner Bros.

‘Then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for,’ he said.

As for his acting career, he is due to appear in Without Remove, a Tom Clancy adaptation that follows a former Navy SEAL who wants to avenge his wife’s death, in 2021.

He’s also set to direct the third instalment of the Creed series.