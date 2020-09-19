The Rock Ripped A Metal Gate Off A Brick Wall Because It Wouldn’t Open
Showing the full extent of his immense strength, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ‘pushed, pulled and ripped’ an electric-powered gate out, after a power outage prevented him from getting to work.
The 48-year-old actor and former professional wrestler found that his front gate wouldn’t open, due to a power outage caused by ‘severe storms’. First of all, he tried to override the hydraulic system to get the gates open, which he has apparently been able to do successfully before, but to no avail.
After learning that a gate technician would take around 45 minutes to rock up, The Rock explained that he ‘did what I had to do’, knowing that there were ‘hundreds of production crew members waiting’ for him to get to work so the day could begin.
Taking to Instagram, The Rock wrote:
So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself.
Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass.
My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared’ as to how I ripped it off.
He also said it was ‘not [his] finest hour’ but he had to get to work, and that he was ready to be Black Adam, a reference to his upcoming superhero movie Black Adam, which is slated for release on December 22, 2021.
In a follow-up post, The Rock shared a video that showed the ‘destruction’ he had caused to his front gates, with a second video showing technicians and welders placing one of the torn off gates ‘very gently in the grass’.
The Rock wrote:
Sure as hell wasn’t my best hour, but there were a lot of people waiting for me at work so I did what I had to do, hopped in my pick up and went to work.
Maybe next time I’ll just hop the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won’t. There’s no fun in that.
He went on to thank the technicians and welders ‘who mobilized very quickly’ to ‘take care of the destruction’.
Seeing the antics The Rock gets up to in his day-to-day life make it even more bizarre that he’s only now being cast as a superhero.
