The Rock Says It Would Be His ‘Honour’ To Serve As President

The Rock says it would be his ‘honour’ to serve as US president, after it emerged at least 46% of Americans would support him in a presidential run.

Earlier this week, a poll published by Pipslay, which surveyed 30,138 adult Americans, found that nearly half of them would give Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson their vote.

Surprisingly, a total of 63% of those surveyed said they believe Hollywood stars could make good politicians with the help of ‘the right attitude and support staff’.

Embracing the people’s view in an Instagram post earlier today, April 10, The Rock said it would be his pleasure to take on the civic duty.

Reposting a screenshot of a news article with the headline ‘46% Want Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as President’, the wrestler-turned-actor said he was humbled.

‘I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack-wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people,’ he told his fans.

The post, which has already racked up more than 700,000 likes, is flooded with comments from fans.

‘I will definitely vote for Dwayne Johnson,’ one person wrote. Another said: ‘All about providing value to the people. And you provide a lot of value! Mindset over matter!’

While the thought of The Rock taking office is strange to say the least, this isn’t the first time the possibility has crossed his mind.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2018, he revealed that he had actually considered running for president in 2020 but had backed down from the idea after realising that it is a position ‘that requires years of hard work and experience to learn the skills’.