The Rock Sends Heartfelt Message To Ashley Cain’s Daughter Azaylia
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has sent an emotional message of support to reality star Ashley Cain’s daughter Azaylia, who has ‘just days to live.’
Cain and his partner Safiyya Vorajee have been giving regular updates on their nine-month-old little girl, who has an incredibly rare form of leukaemia.
The couple had previously managed to raise a large sum of money to send Azaylia to Singapore for specialist treatment, however the family has since been told the devastating news that she is no longer well enough for any more treatment.
Upon the news that Cain and Vorajee had taken Azaylia home to spend her final days together as a family, they have been inundated with messages of support, including a touching video from The Rock.
Speaking in a video which Ashley posted to Instagram, Johnson said:
I want to tell you I’m so sorry about your beautiful daughter Azaylia. You tell that little lion that I said, ‘let’s go champ and to stay strong’.
And brother I’m so sorry to hear this news but I don’t have to tell you that your daughter’s strength is what strengthens you.
She’s already had this incredible impact on the world already, stay strong brother, my heart breaks for you.
The emotional message of support came after Ashley revealed doctors had found more tumours, meaning there were no more options of treatment for his daughter.
‘Nine days ago consultants told us my daughter had one to two days to live, but thought she may pass that evening,’ he wrote on Instagram on Thursday, April 8.
‘Even with a barbaric disease consuming her blood, tumours in her brain and organs and amounts of pain I cannot imagine… She is still battling through nine days later, with parts of the day with nothing but smiles despite her discomfort.’
He went on to say how Azaylia has ‘fought a battle not many, if any of us, could have endured,’ while noting all the love and support she has gained from people all over the world along the way.
‘She has shined light on the darkest of days and she has opened my heart to amounts of love I couldn’t believe possible,’ Cain added.
‘The truth is, I don’t know what I will do without you. But for now, I find strength in giving you the best of me, and the only me that you deserve!’ Cain wrote.
