The Rock Shares Intimate Honeymoon Snap With New Wife Lauren Hashian

Even the People’s Champ needs some quiet time: a week after his secret wedding, The Rock has shared a picture of him and Lauren Hashian enjoying their honeymoon in peace.

After 12 years together, Dwayne Johnson and Hashian finally tied the knot in Hawaii, away from the peering eyes of the paparazzi.

The former wrestler is no stranger to fame – he’s the highest paid actor in the world – but after decades of pleasing the gushing fans, he says it’s nice to be able to spend some proper alone time with his new wife.

In the holiday snap, Johnson and Hashian are enjoying a honeymoon ‘sushi train’, as The Rock would say, with a scenic Hawaiian backdrop.

The caption reads:

Been decades (literally since the 90s) I was able to sit in the middle of a restaurant undisturbed, eat, have drinks, watch TV’s above the bar and just relax and enjoy company. Hell I was even able to look down on the roads below and people watch as they walked through town, in a non-creepy, but sorta creep way of course.

Being one of the nicest guys in showbiz has its perks – in the post, Johnson thanks Hanalei Northside Grill for shutting down part of their restaurant so the newlyweds could enjoy some peace and quiet.

As much as fame means wealth and adoration – especially in The Rock’s case, with more than 155 million followers on Instagram – one would imagine it’d get quite tiring constantly being in the public eye. However, Johnson says he’ll ‘never complain about fame’.

The caption continues:

I’ll never complain about fame, because the alternative is going back to those $7bucks days, but every once in a blue moon it’s really nice steal a moment in public like this.

The former WWE star first met Lauren in 2006 while he was filming his movie The Game Plan, while he was still married to his first wife Dany Garcia.

PA Images

The actor and Dany, who share 18-year-old daughter with called Simone, had an amicable divorce in 2007. Lauren and Johnson started dating shortly afterwards, and eight years later, Lauren gave birth to their first child, Jasmine, in December 2015.

In December 2017 they revealed they were expecting their second daughter Tiana, who was born in April 2018.

UNILAD send their best wishes to the happy couple.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]