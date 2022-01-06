The Rock Sings Rendition Of Iconic George Michael Song In Wholesome Video

@therock/Instagram/Alamy

The Rock has been having fun singing one of George Michael’s classic songs.

We all like to have a bit of a sing-song in the car from time to time, especially when one of our favourite songs comes on, but when Dwayne Johnson does it, it’s worth having a listen.

The Rock posted a short clip on Instagram of himself singing along to George Michael’s Kissing a Fool while on a road trip.

The actor and former wrestler has previously described Kissing a Fool as ‘one of my all time favs’, so it’s no wonder he was filmed belting it out in his car.

Check it out:

It was first released as a track on Michael’s 1987 album Faith, and was the working title for the album before it got renamed; it ended up being the least successful song on the album, though found something of a resurgence after being covered by Michael Bublé in 2003.

He wrote: ‘Pick up truck rollin’ as the soul & vibe just takes over. Beautifully written. Beautifully arranged. Beautifully performed, by George. Completely f*cking ruined by DJ, singing confidently in keys that don’t exist.’

‘You should hear me sing when I’m drinking teremana,’ he added. This is a reference to Johnson’s own tequila brand, and the star has previously said he likes to take a sip of alcohol to get his voice ready for singing.

PA Images

According to USA Today, Johnson would take a sip of tequila while ‘going through the vocal ranges’ for his singing parts in Moana, including his solo song You’re Welcome, and noted that there are opera singers who do the exact same thing.

The Rock certainly has plenty to sing about, as Comicbook reports that three of his movies are in Netflix’s top 10 for global viewing figures, with Red Notice in fifth place, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw in seventh and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island taking the ninth spot.

Whether it’s watching him on the big screen or in his car singing along to George Michael songs, it seems as though people just can’t get enough of Dwayne Johnson.