The Rock Surprises Superfan Whose Dad Died With Special Birthday Video therock/Instagram

Dwayne Johnson has surprised a superfan with a special birthday video after learning the two of them had something in common.

Hannah Sumner had been trying to get the actors attention for months by posting videos of her posing with a large, cardboard cut-out of the Jumanji actor, and it eventually paid off.

But, it wasn’t just the funny videos that got Johnson’s attention, it was learning that Hannah’s dad suddenly passed away at the beginning of the year, just like his dad did too, that made him want to send the video to her.

Hannah’s friends filmed the moment she watched the surprise video for the first time, and it’s safe to say she was very excited.

See it here:

Sharing it on Instagram today, December 18, Johnson wrote alongside it, ‘Stuff like this will always, ALWAYS be the best part of my fame. This amazing young lady @hannnahsumner has been posting these awesome TikTok vids with my cardboard cutout for months and months now trying to get my attention.’

He continued:

I came to find out that sadly, her dad passed away suddenly earlier this year and that immediately got my attention — because my dad suddenly passed away earlier this year too. How lucky am I though?? That now I’m in the same club with such an extraordinary and super cool young lady who happens to be my biggest fan!!??!!

Johnson added that he was now Hannah’s biggest fan an wished her both a happy birthday and a happy holidays. He also pointed out that he wasn’t sure who screamed louder in the clip – Hannah or her mum.

He ended the post with, ‘oh and I’m quite sure our dads our fist bumping with joy up there in the clouds’, while referring to himself as ‘Dwanta Claus’.

In another post addressing his late father’s death as well as another death of someone he saw as a ‘father figure’, Johnson paid tribute to Pat Patterson who passed away earlier this month at the age of 79. Patterson was a Canadian–American professional wrestler and a key figure in the wrestling industry as Vince McMahon’s right-hand man.

Johnson wrote, ‘This past January my father dies unexpectedly and a few weeks ago my father figure dies unexpectedly too.’

In the video the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor said he doesn’t think he would be where he is today if it hadn’t have been for Patterson and that he was ‘instrumental’ to his career.