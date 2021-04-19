The Rock Surprises Youngest Daughter With Birthday Message From Jason Momoa

The Rock/Instagram

When Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson came face-to-face with Aquaman star Jason Momoa, it resulted in one of the sweetest moments of the year.

That’s right, for all the Alpha brutishness of both actors, the pair ended up teaming up for a lovely Instagram post to celebrate Johnson’s daughter’s birthday.

Seeing as his little girl, Tia, is a huge Aquaman fan, the world’s biggest movie star wanted to make her third birthday extra special – so he pulled a few strings to get the man himself to send over a very personal gift.

It was only after sharing with his 229 million followers that Tia was a huge Momoa fan, that we got to see the touching message he popped over. As you can tell, she sure loves Arthur Curry.

So, just to make her birthday that little bit more amazing, he arranged the Game of Thrones alumni to wish her a very happy birthday and send lots of love and shared it with the world.

In the video message, shown on the family’s television, Momoa said he was sorry they all couldn’t hang out but promised when they could when they were able to get together, saying they ‘could go rock climbing, maybe surfing.’

‘I love you and tell your papa I love him too,’ he signed off on, before Tia clapped with excitement.

Watch the adorable moment below:

Johnson, 48, is set to star in the DCEU adventure Black Adam, which makes its way into cinemas in the summer of 2022.

With Momoa, 41, having just appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and with Aquaman 2 on its way, we can only hope that, one day, the pair end up crossing paths on the silver screen.

Oh, and Happy Birthday, Tia!

