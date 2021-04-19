unilad
Advert

The Rock Surprises Youngest Daughter With Birthday Message From Jason Momoa

by : Mike Williams on : 19 Apr 2021 18:37
The Rock Surprises Youngest Daughter With Birthday Message From Jason MomoaThe Rock/Instagram

When Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson came face-to-face with Aquaman star Jason Momoa, it resulted in one of the sweetest moments of the year.

That’s right, for all the Alpha brutishness of both actors, the pair ended up teaming up for a lovely Instagram post to celebrate Johnson’s daughter’s birthday.

Advert

Seeing as his little girl, Tia, is a huge Aquaman fan, the world’s biggest movie star wanted to make her third birthday extra special – so he pulled a few strings to get the man himself to send over a very personal gift.

It was only after sharing with his 229 million followers that Tia was a huge Momoa fan, that we got to see the touching message he popped over. As you can tell, she sure loves Arthur Curry.

Advert

So, just to make her birthday that little bit more amazing, he arranged the Game of Thrones alumni to wish her a very happy birthday and send lots of love and shared it with the world.

In the video message, shown on the family’s television, Momoa said he was sorry they all couldn’t hang out but promised when they could when they were able to get together, saying they ‘could go rock climbing, maybe surfing.’

‘I love you and tell your papa I love him too,’ he signed off on, before Tia clapped with excitement.

Watch the adorable moment below:

Advert

Loading…

Johnson, 48, is set to star in the DCEU adventure Black Adam, which makes its way into cinemas in the summer of 2022.

With Momoa, 41, having just appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and with Aquaman 2 on its way, we can only hope that, one day, the pair end up crossing paths on the silver screen.

Oh, and Happy Birthday, Tia!

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Jake Paul Poses With ‘$75 Million Dollars’ Earned From His Ben Askren Boxing Victory
Sport

Jake Paul Poses With ‘$75 Million Dollars’ Earned From His Ben Askren Boxing Victory

Naruto Director, Osamu Kobayashi, Dies Aged 57
Film and TV

Naruto Director, Osamu Kobayashi, Dies Aged 57

Grandma With Dementia Sues Police After She Was Tackled Picking Flowers
News

Grandma With Dementia Sues Police After She Was Tackled Picking Flowers

White House Calls Adam Toledo Shooting A ‘Chilling’ Reminder That Police Too Often Use ‘Unnecessary Force’
News

White House Calls Adam Toledo Shooting A ‘Chilling’ Reminder That Police Too Often Use ‘Unnecessary Force’

Topics: Celebrity, Aquaman, DC Comics, jason momoa, Now, Superheroes, The Rock

 