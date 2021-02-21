The Undertaker Says The Rock Could Unite America As President

PA Images/Pexels/WWE

WWE legend The Undertaker thinks fellow wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson would make a good president.

Fans of the Fast & Furious star have long questioned if the former-WWE champ would ever consider running for president, leading to Johnson teasing that it’s something he may consider in the future.

In an 2017 interview he said, ‘I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted.’

PA Images

He continued to tell USA Today, ‘Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people… So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.’

Now, The Undertaker, Mark Calaway – a long time friend of Johnson’s – has said he thinks The Rock would be fit for the job.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Calaway said:

That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does and if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, ya know what? I think he’ll do it.

‘I don’t know where he sits on a lot of his policies, but I know if he has the will and the determination, he usually does it’, the wrestler added.

undertaker/Instagram

Addressing the question of if he believes Johnson could unite a currently divided America, Calaway said, ‘I think so. He’s so charming, he’s so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for.

He continued:

I know that he has the charisma. Maybe all it would take would be one eyebrow, and he’d look at the left, raise the eyebrow. Look at the right, raise an eyebrow and hit them with ‘the People’s Elbow.’

Calaway added that he doesn’t know what The Rock will do, but if he does decide to run, he will support his friend ‘wholeheartedly’.

