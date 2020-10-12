The Wanted’s Tom Parker Reveals He’s Dying From Brain Tumour
The Wanted’s Tom Parker has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.
The singer, who is a father to a young daughter and has another baby on the way, suffered a seizure in July and took himself to A&E where he was put on a waiting list for an MRI scan.
Just over a month later Tom, who is just 32 years old, suffered another, more serious seizure and was rushed to hospital, where he discovered he had stage 4 glioblastoma. He has started radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment in an effort to prolong his life.
He took to Instagram to announce the news to fans, writing:
Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why.
There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way.
We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.
Tom spoke to OK! Magazine about his diagnosis, saying it was the ‘worst case scenario’. Life expectancy on average for such an illness ranges from three months to 18 months after diagnosis.
Recalling the moment he found out about the tumour, Tom said:
I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this. You never think this will happen to you.
Kelsey couldn’t come in [to the hospital] because of COVID. They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, “It’s a brain tumour.”
All I could think was, “F*cking hell!” I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said its terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.
The singer’s wife, Kelsey, insisted the couple are remaining positive and looking for alternative therapies in the hope of a miracle.
Tom said he is in need of ‘everyone’s love and positivity’, and stressed that there are ‘so many stories of people who were given a bad prognosis and are still here five, 10, even 15 years later’, adding: ‘We’re going to fight this all the way.’
Our thoughts are with Tom and his family.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity