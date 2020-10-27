The Wanted’s Tom Parker Welcomes Baby After Terminal Brain Tumour Diagnosis tomparkerofficial/Instagram

Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey have welcomed their second child together.

The news was confirmed by Tom’s former bandmate Max George, who appeared on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, October 27.

When discussing how well Tom has been doing since announcing he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, Max revealed Kelsey ‘gave birth to her second child last week.’

The Wanted’s Tom Parker Welcomes Baby After Terminal Brain Tumour Diagnosis ITV

‘I spoke to him yesterday and he’s doing good, he’s doing great,’ Max said. ‘Kelsey gave birth to their second child last week. He’s a fighter, Tom will be alright.’

While the couple are yet to announce the birth themselves, fans have rushed to congratulate them on social media.

The birth comes just weeks after Tom announced he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Taking to Instagram on October 12, the former Wanted star told his followers ‘there’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment.’

‘We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way,’ he added.

The musician was first alerted to his ill health when he experienced a seizure in July, and was quickly put on a waiting list for an MRI scan.

tomparkerofficial/Instagram

A month later, the 32-year-old was rushed to hospital with a more severe seizure, and it was then that doctors discovered he had stage 4 glioblastoma.

Tom then started radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment in an effort to prolong his life. However, Tom was quick to point out that he and Kelsey ‘don’t want [fans’] sadness,’ instead they ‘just want love and positivity,’ so that together they can raise awareness of the disease.

The Wanted’s Tom Parker Welcomes Baby After Terminal Brain Tumour Diagnosis tomparkerofficial/Instagram

‘It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this,’ he added.

In May, Tom and Kelsey announced they were expecting their second child together, a month later confirming it would be a baby boy.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Aurelia Rose Parker, on June 30, 2019.