The Weeknd Finally Explains Why He Wore Face Bandages And Botox Prosthetics

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 04 Feb 2021 08:34
PA Images/theweeknd/Instagram

After weeks of confusion, The Weeknd has finally explained why he wore face bandages and Botox prosthetics.

The singer’s fans were left quite alarmed after he debuted his supposed new face last month, which left him almost unrecognisable.

Prior to this, he wore several face bandages at the American Music Awards late last year where it looked like the poor guy couldn’t feel his face. Get it?

theweeknd/Instagram

However, worry not The Weeknd fans, as the Save Your Tears singer has confirmed that it was all for ‘narrative’.

When asked about the matter during a recent interview with Variety, The Weeknd – real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – explained:

The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.

Explaining how this all fits in with his After Hours character’s ‘bad night in Las Vegas’ storyline, the 30-year-old said, ‘It’s all a progression and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on.’

PA Images

The publication then asked him why he made his face ‘increasingly unattractive’ while promoting his recent album.

The Weeknd said in response:

I suppose you could take that being attractive isn’t important to me but a compelling narrative is.

He also addressed the elephant in the room that was him appearing as The Character one day and then himself the next, and begged the question, ‘Why not play with the character and the artist and let those lines blur and move around?’

You do you, Abel.

theweeknd/Instagram

The Variety interview comes just days before the singer will be headlining the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show this Sunday, February 7, following in the footsteps of other huge music names like Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5 and Coldplay. He will take the stage at approximately 8.30pm ET.

The Weeknd also made himself unrecognisable for Halloween last year when he dressed as Eddie Murphy’s Nutty Professor.

For Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party, the Can’t Feel My Face singer went as Sherman Klump and arguably won Halloween 2020.

