The Weeknd Spent $7 Million Of His Own Money On Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance may not have been performed on the pitch this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop the Canadian singer from pulling out all the stops.

His 12 minute-long performance, which was watched by thousands in attendance at Florida’s Raymond James Stadium featured some of his greatest hits, including Star Boy, The Hills, Earned It and Blinding Lights.

In an interview, last month, the star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, revealed he had spent $7 million (£5 million) of his own money ‘to make this halftime show be what he envisioned’.

‘We’ve been really focusing on dialling in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,’ he told Billboard.

After watching last night’s show, we can confirm that Abel delivered on his goal of delivering a show with TV in mind. In one segment, he grabs a handheld camera and retreats into a brightly-light hall of mirrors to give viewers at home a dizzying performance of Can’t Feel My Face.

As for the stage set up, no costs were spared. Arriving on stage in a floating black convertible surrounded by neon signs, he performed mainly in front of a backdrop of a set modelled on the city in Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, complete with towering buildings and bright lights.

His performance has received high praise online, from fans and fellow artists alike.

‘Stunning visually and his hair is perfectly on perfect, Estelle wrote.

Tyga tweeted: ‘1 of the best super bowl performances I’ve seen.’

Fellow Toronto artist Drake also praised the performance over on his Instagram, writing that the show was a ‘big moment for the city’.

At one point in the show, the singer descended down to the playing field, surrounded by a crowd of dancers, all recreating his iconic bandaged look he has been channeling since the release of After Hours.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Abel explained the show would not take place in the middle of the field as it has done in the past.

‘Due to the COVID and the safety of the players and the workers, we kind of built the stage within the stadium,’ the singer said, adding that he ‘wanted to kind of do something that hasn’t been done before’.

While most halftime shows have required at least 5,000 members of staff, due to the pandemic, production largely had to be scaled back this year to 1,000 people.