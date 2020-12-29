The Weeknd’s After Hours Voted Best Album Of 2020
As the end of the year rolls around, there was one debate that still remained to be settled. With so many great albums dropping in 2020, choosing our favourite proved tough. So we asked, and you delivered. It’s UNILAD official: After Hours is the best album of 2020.
Back in March, Abel finally delivered his fourth studio album. Hit singles from the project Heartless and Blinding Lights had given us a taster of what was coming, but fans had been waiting for new music for a while. While he dropped the My Dear Melancholy EP in 2018, we hadn’t had an album since Starboy in 2016.
The 14-song project, which doesn’t have a single feature, stays true to Abel’s style in its amplification of drugs and debauchery; a theme that’s been consistent across his music since his earliest releases, such as The Morning and What You Need. My personal favourite, Snowchild, is reminiscent of early 2010s Abel, yet his growth as an artist is undeniable.
After Hours was an instant hit. In its first 10 days, it was streamed approximately 221 million times and remained top of the Billboard chart for four consecutive weeks. Given the project’s success, the Canadian singer was expected to receive multiple Grammy nominations for the 2021 awards, but was snubbed in every category.
Criticising the awards show on Twitter, he wrote, ‘The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.’
There was speculation that Abel had been locked out of the Grammy’s after he accepted a contract to perform at the Super Bowl.
An unnamed source told Rolling Stone at the time, ‘There was an ultimatum given, resulting in a struggle over him also playing the Super Bowl, that went on for some time.’
The academy’s chairman, Harvey Mason Jr, issued a statement to the singer, saying he ‘can empathise with what he’s feeling’.
He added:
His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration.
Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists.
To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process.
After the nominations were announced, many celebrities expressed their disappointment.
Taking to his Instagram story, Drake defended The Weeknd, writing that there was a ‘disconnect between impactful music and these awards’.
Kid Cudi agreed. ‘Abel was robbed man this sh*ts weak,’ he wrote on Twitter.
Elton John also offered his support on Instagram, revealing that Blinding Lights was his favourite song of the year.
Other album’s that also scored well in our poll, surviving earlier rounds, were Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, Tame Impala’s Slow Rush and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding.
While Hollywood’s Bleeding isn’t technically a 2020 release, it was a firm favourite throughout the year and closed out Billboard‘s 2020 Album Chart in the top spot. It was also revealed that all 17 songs from the project landed on the top 100 chart.
A great soundtrack for the strangest of years.
