The Weeknd's Nutty Professor Transformation Is Blowing Everyone's Minds PA/theweeknd/Instagram

Celebrities love to go all out for Halloween, but this year’s winner is definitely The Weeknd.

The Can’t Feel My Face singer looked unrecognisable at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party over the weekend as he dressed as Eddie Murphy’s iconic character, Sherman Klump – aka the Nutty Professor.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, took to Instagram to share hilarious videos and pictures of his impressive cosutume.

Check it out here:

The Nutty Professor may have won an Academy award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, but The Weeknd sure won Halloween 2020.

People took to his Instagram page to applaud the Real Life singer for his amazing costume. Rapper Tyga commented, ‘U won,’ while You star Shay Mitchell commented three clapping hand emojis.

Party host Kendall Jenner dubbed him ‘best dressed’, while Paris Hilton wrote, ‘This costume was epic.’

@theweeknd/Instagram

Unfortunately, it appears Eddie Murphy himself is yet to respond to the singer’s epic costume, but I’m sure he’ll be just as impressed as us.

Named as ‘The King of Halloween’, one fan commented on his photo, ‘How tf are your costumes always so on point wtf.’ Another Instagrammer wrote, ‘WAS NOT EXPECTING THIS I LOVE IT,’ while someone else said, ‘Bro kills it every year.’

The singer also recently shared photos of his Halloween costume from last year, where he again was unrecognisable.

While he wasn’t wearing a fat suit and boasting glasses for Halloween 2019, he did have bright green hair and a wide red smile, as he dressed as The Joker.

@theweeknd/Instagram

The Weeknd has been sticking with the Halloween theme in recent weeks, including in his new music video for Too Late.

Making its online debut just over a week before the spooky holiday, the rather gruesome video consisted of the singer’s supposed decapitated head being stitched onto a stripper’s body.

In the video, you see two women driving a car after having some kind of plastic surgery and, as the camera pans in, you see their heads covered in bandages looking like something from The Mummy.

Suddenly the two women stop the car as they notice The Weeknd’s decapitated head casually sitting in the middle of the road…

Maybe The Weeknd really is the King of Halloween.