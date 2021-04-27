unilad
This Ricky Gervais Speech On Twitter Last Night Got Three Times As Many Views As Oscars Ceremony

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 27 Apr 2021 08:34
A Ricky Gervais speech from the Golden Globes that he shared on Twitter got more than three times as many views as the Oscars.

The After Life writer and actor is known for his controversial comments, many of which he’s made during the five times he hosted the Golden Globe Awards.

He last hosted the prestigious awards ceremony in January last year, which took place before the pandemic meant all events had to be held virtually.

In true Ricky Gervais style, the comedian took aim at several celebrities during his opening speech including Felicity Huffman, Leonardo DiCaprio and James Corden.

With Sunday, April 25, marking the night of the Oscars, Gervais reshared his seven-minute long Golden Globes speech with the caption, ‘It’s The Oscars tonight! I wasn’t invited. Was it something I said?’, followed by a laughing face emoji.

At the time of writing, the video has been watched more than 32 million times, which people soon worked out amounted to three times as many viewers than this year’s Oscars had.

An account called @MorningBrew tweeted a breakdown of the number of viewers of the Oscars since 2014, which showed that the awards had seen a steady decline in numbers each year, from 43.7 million viewers in 2014 to a measly 9.8 million for Sunday’s event.

With this in mind, it was noted that Gervais’s resurfaced video generated over three times as much interest.

Meanwhile, people thanked the comedian for resharing his hilarious speech – Dwayne Johnson included. The Hobbs & Shaw actor commented, ‘Geeezus I just rewatched this. I miss laughing this hard. Cheers brother.’

Maybe the Oscars missed a trick not inviting Gervais along.

