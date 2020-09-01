Thousands Sign Petition To Replace Confederate Statue With Chadwick Boseman Memorial
Following the death of Chadwick Boseman, thousands have singed a petition to have a statue of him to replace a Confederate memorial.
Boseman tragically died of colon cancer last Friday, August 28, after battling the illness for four years – something that he never spoke about publicly.
The well-loved actor was known for his roles in 21 Bridges, 42, Da 5 Bloods and as the titular Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many of which he filmed while receiving treatment for his cancer.
Now, in the wake of his death, a petition has been created asking for a statue of him to replace the Confederate monument in his home town Anderson, South Carolina.
Following the Black Lives Matter movement, there have been calls for change to the current Confederate statues, some of which have been pulled down by protesters in recent months.
Part of the petition reads:
The Confederate Monument belongs in a museum, but has no right to be displayed there. I believe the community should come together to honor someone from Anderson, South Carolina that was able to change the movie industry.
He [Boseman] opened many doors for many young black people with his leading roles in movies such as Black Panther or Marshall. It is only natural that his hometown honors what he did. There is no need for political controversy in this decision.
The petition that’s addressed to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts, Gov. Henry McMaster, and local representatives, doesn’t ask for the complete removal of the statue – just for it to be move inside the museum instead, CNN reports.
Boseman’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the world, as well as in Hollywood. Many of his fellow actors have taken to social media to pay tribute to the 43-year-old, the latest being fellow Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan.
In an emotional post, Jordan referred to the late actor as his ‘big brother’ and said he wished he had more time with Boseman.
He wrote:
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time.
[…] One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy.
Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth paid have also tribute to their fellow Marvel star.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
