Tiffany Haddish Cut Off All Her Hair On Instagram Live

Many of us have been giving our split ends a desperate DIY trim during lockdown, with varying – and sometimes hair-raising – results.

However, Tiffany Haddish has taken things one step further, merrily chopping off all her hair over Instagram Live.

Reaching for the scissors, the Girls Trip actor cut piece after piece of her long locks away, leaving behind a short crop of hair. But she didn’t stop there, and pretty soon there wasn’t a hair left on her scalp.

You can watch a clip from the first vid for yourself below:

Haddish had an interesting and – strangely understandable when you think about it – reason as to why she wanted her hair gone, and it had nothing to do with style.

Taking to Instagram, Hadddish explained that she just wanted to take a good look at her scalp:

I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp . I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Scalp #SheReady to everything.

In the vid, Haddish could be seen looking perfectly happy – and not at all nervous – as her scalp became increasingly visible.

In fact, it was her friends who appeared more alarmed by the dramatic cut, and Haddish could be seen reassuring them at regular intervals that her hair would grow back, and that she could use wigs in the meantime for any upcoming projects.

Haddish wasn’t messing around, and in a second video she reiterated her desire to become more acquainted with her scalp, declaring:

Why, when a woman decides, ‘Hey, I’m going to cut this hair off, because I want to see my scalp,’ she gotta have a mental problem? Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys. I’m not suffering from no emotional sh*t, nothing. I’ve literally been talking about this for years, how I want to see my scalp. I know every single piece of my body… I’ve been talking about this for a long time.

She jokingly added that fans should’t worry as ‘there will be plenty of d*ck for me, and it will grow back’.

After the initial snip, Hadddish could be seen smiling in anticipation as a friend shaved the remainder of her hair away. Remarking on the strange sensation of the razor against her head, Haddish cheekily jokes that she wasn’t ‘used to vibrators on my head’.

You can watch round two for yourself below:

Haddish looked pretty pleased with the finished cut, which genuinely really suits her. Best of all, she can now observe her scalp to her heart’s content.