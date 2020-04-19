Tiffany Haddish Says She Prefers Small Penises Because They're More Respectful Red Table Talk/Facebook

I can’t say I’ve ever considered a certain size of penis to be more ‘respectful’ than another, but apparently Tiffany Haddish has, and that’s why she prefers the small ones.

Advert

The actor shared her thoughts on dick size during an interview on Red Table Talk, where she reunited via video chat with her Girls Trip co-stars Regina Hall and Queen Latifah, as well as host Jada Pinkett Smith.

The conversation quickly turned to dick size after Smith asked, quite innocently, whether there were any dating updates within the group.

Haddish was quick to reveal her Bumble account was ‘popping’, explaining she’d been enjoying some virtual dates with guys before some of them started to ‘pull their wee-wees out’.

Advert

She commented:

I don’t wanna see your thing-thing just yet. I wanna see that in real life, not on the camera.

Check out the interview here:

A Girls Trip Coronavirus Quarantine Reunion Jada is joined by her Girls Trip co-stars: Regina Hall , Tiffany Haddish and Queen Latifah for a laugh-filled reunion which won’t disappoint. In tough times you just need to laugh with your BFF’s! Posted by Red Table Talk on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

The rest of the group laughed about her ordeal, with Queen Latifah saying she’d prefer to see a ‘long dong’ rather than a ‘wee-wee’ and Hall claiming herself to be the ‘virginal one’ whose ears close up when the conversation turns to large penises.

Haddish, on the other hand, expressed her preference for small penises, saying:

I prefer small penises because I feel like small ones respect you. They’re kind. They buy you nice gifts. They take you nice places. They’ll come and clean your house; fix your cars for you. Small penises are penises of service. Big penises… just do whatever they want to do.

Advert

Now, despite the many jokes made about whether men are controlled by their brain or their penis, the dick isn’t really conscious of what it’s doing. It’s not able to choose whether to treat a partner with respect – that’s the owner’s job.

Haddish’s description of what small penises are able to do are more relevant to the human controlling them; despite what she says, penises can’t fix your cars.

Her comments made her co-stars crack up with laughter, and Hall decided to be honest and admit that rather than being ‘virginal’, she ‘appreciates an average size’.

Smith explained this kind of conversation was exactly the type the cast had on the set of Girls Trip, and the relation between penis size and penis ‘respectfulness’ isn’t the only analysis Haddish has done on the subject.

Girls Trip film Universal Pictures

During a previous interview on Red Table Talk, Haddish and Smith got talking about male genitalia after Haddish recalled a near-date she had with Drake, who suggested they get dinner before having to cancel due to a family emergency.

Haddish admitted she’d cleared her schedule for the date, and said she was annoyed because she was trying to find out ‘what that dick do’. Smith saw the opportunity to run with that topic and reminded Haddish of a ‘special book’ she’d told her about on the set of Girls Trip.

As it turns out, Haddish has a whole ‘dick pic’ book. For research, obviously.

She explained:

When I was younger, any time I would go on a date I would ask a guy if I could see his penis, and I would pull out my disposable camera and I would ask him: ‘can I take a picture of your penis?’

Advert

Haddish admitted she didn’t want the guys’ faces in the photo – she literally just wanted a picture of their penis.

At that point, you’d probably expect some men to become wary, but apparently many agreed, and through that Haddish was able to determine whether there was a link between the cleanliness of the men’s penises, and the cleanliness of their hands, which they used to hold their dick for the photo.

I’m sure there’s many people out there who would argue that Haddish’s claims about the penis and the man it’s attached to aren’t strictly correct, but she seems pretty confident about her findings! I suppose it would take a relationship with a respectful, big-dicked man to change her mind.