Tiffany Haddish's Chance Encounter With Kevin Hart Helped Her Get Off The Streets PA Images

Tiffany Haddish’s journey to stardom has been far from easy.

The comedian-turned-actor has overcome living with an abusive mother, homelessness and more than most of us can imagine facing in a lifetime, to get where she is today.

Now, Haddish has opened up about the hurdles she has overcome and those who helped her along the way.

During an interview for Today’s Sunday Sitdown, Haddish revealed she turned to comedy as a way to appease her mother.

‘I would try to make my mom laugh, because if she was laughing, she wasn’t hitting,’ she said.

From there, Haddish transitioned to entertaining bigger crowds at events where she was hired as an ‘energy producer’, which prompted her to seriously attempt to pursue a career in comedy. So, she decided to join a comedy camp.

While her career as a stand up comedian was starting to take off, it wasn’t proving to be financially viable at the start and she spent a long time homeless and living out of her car while trying to kick off her dream.

‘I would always pull up five to 10 minutes late so no one could see my car because I had all my clothes and suitcases in my car,’ she recalled.

Except someone did see her car. And, that happened to be none other than comedian and actor Kevin Hart.

Haddish explained:

He said, ‘you can’t be living in your car on those streets.’ He gave me 300 bucks and was like ‘find yourself a place for the week, and then write out a list of goals of what you want to do then start accomplishing those goals.’

After that Haddish went on to be signed for several guest-starring shows, including Hart’s The Real Husbands of Hollywood. Those shows set Haddish up for her break-through acting performance in Girls Trip in 2017.

From there, the 40-year-old went on to make history when she became the first African American female stand up comic to be the host of Saturday Night Live.

Haddish said:

Once it was all done, I was like ‘Whew, I made that history.’ Every morning when I wake up I’m always praying and thankful. So, I always try to find the good in everything.

Haddish and Hart remain good friends to this day, and it’s not hard to see why.