Tiger King’s Carole Baskin Launches Cat-Themed Cryptocurrency

Carole Baskin has jumped on the cryptocurrency bandwagon by launching her own cat-themed digital currency.
Named Big Cat Coin ($CAT), Baskin‘s currency allows people to buy merchandise or online experiences from her famous Big Cat Rescue for as little as $5.
Describing herself as ‘purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip’, Baskin announced the news on Twitter, telling her followers that the cryptocurrency is now available to purchase on Rally.io.
The Tiger King star also claimed that Big Cat Coin was sitting solid at number 35 of 177 on Rally.io’s chart as of Tuesday, May 4, and as a result, she’s thinking of ways to ‘reward’ anyone who joins Big Cat Rescue’s ‘pride of cat lovers’.
It has since jumped to the number 12 spot.
The description of Big Cat Coin given on Rally.io reads:
Be one of the first to collect this Big Cat Rescue fan coin. There are some exciting plans for holders of $CAT, such as elite access to LIVE walkabouts and conversations with Carole Baskin and her crew of big cat lovers and keepers, discounts and first access to new merchandise and activities and so much more.
Future plans include a big cat metaverse for virtual visits with the cats and each other based on $CAT holder’s possession of the coin and NFTs which are launching in about two weeks.
As of today, May 6, Big Cat Coin has got more than 600 supporters, with an impressive total support volume valued at $237,600. Almost 130,000 coins have been bought so far.
In the wake of her new venture, Baskin said in a statement, ‘I’m investigating crypto currencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up. At this point both the USD and BitCoin are fiat currencies, but at least BitCoin and other altcoins have scarcity built in and now there is much more broad adoption of them in our everyday lives.’
She continued:
I like the idea of putting the power of money in the hands of the people, rather than banks and governments. Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment, but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats and to reap the benefits of being our most forward thinking partners in creating a world where all wild cats live free.
Baskin further called on her fans to push $CAT to the top of the charts ‘so that others learn about saving big cats from the cruelty of captivity’.
