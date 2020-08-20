TikTok Star Bryce Hall’s Utilities Shut Off By LA Mayor After Cops Shut Down Huge Birthday Party
Famous TikToker Bryce Hall had his utilities shut off by the Mayor of LA after throwing a huge birthday party.
Hall was celebrating his 21st birthday last week and invited around 100 guests, including a host of other TikTok stars and YouTubers.
In videos shared online, a huge group of people at the large home can be seen all in close proximity to one another and not wearing masks. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reportedly shut down the party at 4am due to attendees not following COVID guidelines.
Hall lives in the large home with fellow TikTok stars Noah Beck and Blake Gray – the trio are known as The Sway House on TikTok and film all their content there.
On August 5, 2020, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that his Public Order would allow utility shutoffs at properties hosting large gatherings, parties, and events. When announcing the order, Garcetti said, ‘The consequences of these large parties ripple throughout our entire community because the virus can quickly and easily spread.’
In a statement, the Mayor said that Hall had received several warnings prior to his power being shut off. The three had hosted large party on August 8 that had led to the LAPD intervening. Ignoring police warnings of the Mayor’s Office getting involved, they hosted another large party for Hall’s 21st birthday on August 14.
Garcetti’s statement read:
With more than 2,000 Angelenos – and over 170,000 Americans – lost to COVID-19, we need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus. That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors, and many others at risk.
Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders. The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.
If we wish to reopen more businesses, return our kids to school, or get back to our normal lives, we must continue to wear masks, wash our hands frequently, and as we’re emphasizing today, avoid gathering with others. All of these actions save lives.
The house’s power and water were switched off by the LAPD yesterday, August 19.
Hall hasn’t commented on the matter but shared a picture of him and two friends on Instagram wearing face masks. Couldn’t have worn them for the parties too, lads?
