TikTok Star Huey Haha Dies Aged 22

@hueyhaha_/Instagram

TikTok comedian Huey Haha has died at the age of 22.

The rising online star, from Stockton, California, passed away on October 25. There is no official cause of death at the time of writing. ‘Rest In Peace to Huey Ha. Huey Ha passed away October 25, 2021. He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,’ a statement on his Instagram reads.

The TikTok personality had more than 204,000 followers on Instagram and 448,000 on YouTube with his short-form videos amassing up to 4.5 million views.

His friends Coby Jdn and Hype Boii set up a GoFundMe in the wake of the comedian’s death to help with funeral costs and to support his two-year-old daughter Princess. It has already raised more than $32,000 at the time of writing.

‘Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most. We always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same without you. We love you brother see you in the future,’ they wrote on Instagram.

Others have paid tribute to Huey online, with one donor commenting, ‘I love you bruh even tho I never met you it felt like I knew you, was always waiting on a new video to drop, always made me laugh and very inspirational.’

‘May a good soul rest in peace! The man was a truly talented individual and had a real knack for comedy. Videos always had me dying, he really put on for the Asian American community and put us out there like that,’ another wrote.

The pair also shared a clip of Huey discussing being a father to Princess and how much he loved being a dad. ‘It’s just great dude, like, I just love it so much,’ he says in the video.

‘I love it when I come home and then my daughter, she just comes running to the door and she just screams like ‘Ahh!’ and then she runs around in a circle and she comes back and she hugs me. It’s like the best feeling, bro. You don’t really understand, like, fatherhood, until you’re in that. It’s really true.’