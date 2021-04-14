TikToker Justine Paradise Speaks Out After Jake Paul Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

justineparadise/jakepaul/Instagram

TikToker Justine Paradise has spoken out following Jake Paul’s denial of the allegations she made about him.

Earlier this week, Paradise alleged in a 20-minute video that she’d been sexually assaulted by 24-year-old Paul.

In the video titled Trigger Warning: Jake Paul Sexually Assaulted Me, the TikToker explained that she had been hanging out with Paul in 2019 when he kissed her. While she was fine with this, she then explained that things escalated between them, to the point where he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Paul has since denied these allegations and dubbed it ‘100% false’ in a lengthy statement addressing the matter.

Part of the statement shared on Twitter yesterday, April 13, read:

Sexual assault accusations aren’t something that I, or anyone should ever take lightly, but to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100% false. Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual, but this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week.

Further describing himself as a ‘momma’s boy’, Paul added, ‘I respect women and mothers more than anything. I most certainly have never laid a finger on a girl without their consent.’

Paradise has since responded to his statement, saying that his claims that she made the allegations ‘to promote her adult content site and Amazon shopping list’ are false, because she hadn’t realised she still had an Amazon wish list.

She wrote on her Instagram story, ‘I wasn’t aware that I still had an Amazon wishlist. I just checked and there were literally 6 items on it. I’m not looking for gifts or money, I made it very clear that all I wanted from him was an apology. And for him to stop doing this to other people.’

In a separate post on her Instagram story, Paradise wrote that others have come forward to her with allegations similar to hers regarding Paul.

justineparadise/Instagram

The TikToker also called people out for claiming that it’s impossible to be assaulted orally, and that she should have just turned her head away.

Addressing her 66,000 Instagram followers, she said, ‘With that logic, wouldn’t nobody be raped because all you have to do it close your legs? Are you kidding me?’

Paradise also used the social media platform to thank people for their messages of support.