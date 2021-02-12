TikToker Proves Kim Kardashian Wasn’t Lying About North West’s Bob Ross Painting
A TikToker has made it their mission to prove Kim Kardashian didn’t lie about her daughter’s painting, after social media users refused to believe North really made it.
The reality TV star broke the internet once again when she posted a picture to her Instagram Story showing a beautiful mountain landscape surrounded by water and flowers. The painting looked like it could be the work of a longtime professional, or even Bob Ross, but Kim surprised fans by writing, ‘My little artist North’.
Though lying about your child’s artistic skills would admittedly be an odd thing to do, many social media users refused to believe the seven-year-old could have created the colourful painting. However, one TikTok user came forward to defend Kim.
Check out her video below:
@camrynfred##stitch with @you.will.never.know.123 ##greenscreen ##northwest ##northwestpainting when Kim is literally not lying♬ original sound – Camryn
TikTok user Camryn Fred spoke out following the backlash towards Kim, admitting that she couldn’t believe that she was ‘being put in the position where [she was] probably one of the only people in the world who has evidence that Kim is not lying, but here you go’.
Camryn went on to explain that her mother just so happens to be North’s art teacher, and she used a painting she did herself when she was seven to further emphasise her point.
Showing a photo of her younger self next to the ‘infamous painting’, she explained: ‘My mum taught me how to paint this, and she taught North how to paint the same one two weeks ago. She’s been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone that comes to her classes goes through this exact same painting when they’re starting out.’
Camryn then showed a picture of her mum, ‘the famous art teacher,’ adding: ‘She’s beautiful. I am so proud of her every day for running a business on her own and being just insanely talented.’
The TikTok video certainly seems to prove that North really was behind the impressive painting, and Kim wasted no time in removing any remaining doubt as she hit back at those who refused to believe her.
In an Instagram Story posted in response to the critics, she wrote:
Don’t play with me when it comes to my children!!!
My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete.
As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!
Kim added: ‘Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!’
So, while it might be hard for some people to admit that a seven-year-old can paint better than many of us, it seems the mystery of the real artist was never really a mystery at all.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Kim Kardashian, TikTok
CreditsCamryn Fred
Camryn Fred