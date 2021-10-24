Tilly Ramsay Given Apology From Steve Allen Following ‘Disgusting’ Body Shaming Comments

Alamy/@tillyramsay/Instagram

After Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly was body-shamed by radio presenter Steve Allen live on air, the 19-year-old has since reportedly received a private apology.

Tilly is currently competing in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, however, received a ‘disgusting’ body-shaming comment by the LBC radio presenter.

Referring to her as a ‘chubby little thing’, Allen received serious backlash for his comments, from both Tilly herself and others, such as mental health advocate and former Love Island contestant, Dr Alex George.

However, the 67-year-old has since reportedly reached out to the dancing star to apologise for his words.

On Wednesday, October 20, a discussion around Tilly and her performances on Strictly arose on Allen’s radio show.

He said:

Well she can’t blooming well dance, I’m bored with her already. She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.

Tilly took to Instagram to respond to Allen’s comments, noting that he should ‘feel free to voice [his] opinions’, but that she draws the line at ‘commenting on [her] appearance’.

An insider within the industry told The Daily Star that ‘Tilly has been given a full apology by Steve.’

‘He wanted to make it clear that he is very sorry to have upset her,’ they said.

According to the source, the apology was ‘sent privately because he didn’t want it to look like it was done for publicity’.

Multiple celebrities and social media users rallied around Tilly in the days after the comments first aired, with many calling on LBC bosses to fire the radio host and a number of Ofcom complaints having been made.

