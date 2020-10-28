Tim Curry Returning To Rocky Horror Picture Show For Halloween Special PA/20th Century Fox

Tim Curry is set to return to the world of The Rocky Horror Picture Show for a 2020 Halloween one-off.

The legendary actor, now 74, will reunite with some of the original cast members from the classic 1975 musical movie for a live-stream event to fundraise for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, in the United States.

According to a press release seen by CNN, Curry and a number of other performers from the hit film will e-gather in a socially-distanced and safe way to benefit the political party ahead of the 2020 US presidential election on November 3.

The actor, who suffered a stroke back in 2012 and has been in a wheelchair ever since, played the iconic role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic, and after rejoining the franchise in a one-time appearance for the television movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again, he’s back again.

Rocky Horror Frank N Furter 20th Century Fox/ PA Images

It’s just one of the many events the Wisconsin Democrats are hosting this month. Last Sunday, October 25, a Happy Days reunion took place to raise funds – much to the displeasure of original cast member Scott Baio, a Republican and supporter of Donald Trump.

Alongside Curry, the movie’s original stars Barry Bostwick and Nell Campbell will be in attendance. Several others, including Connie Britton, Wilmer Valderrama, Rosario Dawson, Lance Bass, Jason Alexander and David Arquette, will also partake in the special evening, which will take place on Halloween.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 20th Century Studios

Only last night did the Wisconsin Dems hold a Superbad reunion featuring an array of talent from the movie, with Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Emma Stone, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Seth Rogen, Judd Apatow, Bill Hader, and Martha MacIssac taking part in the live Watch Party.