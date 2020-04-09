Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Wasn’t ‘Satisfied’ In Their Marriage
Retired American football star Tom Brady has admitted his wife Gisele Bündchen wasn’t ‘satisfied’ with their marriage at one stage in an interview yesterday, April 8.
The celebrity pair, who have been married since 2009, reportedly went through marriage counselling a couple of years ago, and Brady said he needed to ‘check’ himself as he realised he couldn’t commit to both football and his family in the way he wanted to.
Speaking to radio presenter Howard Stern, Brady – who retired last year – explained how his wife wrote him a letter detailing the reasons why she wasn’t satisfied with their marriage.
As per ESPN, the 42-year-old said:
She didn’t feel like I was doing my part for our family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and all of a sudden when the season would end, I would be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’ And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’ And that was a big part of our marriage.
I had to, like, check myself. Because she’s like, ‘I have goals and dreams too. […] You can get caught up in your life where you think a relationship’s great, because it only works for you. And the point of a relationship… it has to work for both. You’d better work on both, because if you don’t, then ultimately it’s not sustainable.
Stern also brought up Brady’s friendship with US President Donald Trump, and how he once tried to hook Brady and his daughter Ivanka up.
Awkwardly laughing, Brady said:
That was a long time ago. That was a long time ago in my life. …There was never that where we ever dated or anything like that.
When discussing Trump, Brady kept his comments brief, but said he had asked him to speak at a Republican Convention back in 2016, which Brady politely declined.
He added:
I got brought into a lot of those things because it was so polarising around the election time. It was uncomfortable for me. You can’t undo things. And not that I would undo a friendship, but the political support is totally different than the support of a friend.
I didn’t want to get into all the political – there’s zero win in anything in regards to that. It’s politics.
Despite Trump’s efforts, we’re definitely glad Brady ended up with Gisele and that the pair worked on their problems.
