Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Wasn’t ‘Satisfied’ In Their Marriage

She didn’t feel like I was doing my part for our family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and all of a sudden when the season would end, I would be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’ And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’ And that was a big part of our marriage.

I had to, like, check myself. Because she’s like, ‘I have goals and dreams too. […] You can get caught up in your life where you think a relationship’s great, because it only works for you. And the point of a relationship… it has to work for both. You’d better work on both, because if you don’t, then ultimately it’s not sustainable.