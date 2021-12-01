unilad
Tom Felton Fans In Love Following ‘Smoking Hot’ Armani Picture

by : Julia Banim on : 01 Dec 2021 09:06
Tom Felton Fans In Love Following 'Smoking Hot' Armani Picture

Tom Felton fans have declared their love for the Harry Potter actor after he shared a ‘smoking hot’ picture of himself clad in a velvet Armani suit.

The photograph was taken on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards 2021, the biggest night in the British fashion industry’s annual calendar.

Appearing at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the event, Felton, 34, looked dapper in a dark blue velvet suit by Armani, finished off with a sophisticated bow tie and a luxury Omega watch. Needless to say, fans were in their element.

Draco Malfoy Fans Horrified As Tom Felton Turns Into Harry Potter For HalloweenAlamy

Offering his gracious thanks, Felton wrote:

Many thanks to the British Fashion Council for the invitation. Thank you Giorgio Armani for the suit & Omega for the watch. Very honoured to be part of such an incredible evening x

Fellow actor Tony Curran hailed the look as ‘smoking’, while another fan quipped, ‘does your name happen to be Felton, Tom Felton?’ I mean, the new James Bond still hasn’t been named and judging by this pic alone Felton could make for a suave contender.

A third person commented:

You looked so incredibly handsome Tom. Hope you had a fantastic time xx

This comes shortly after Felton brought the internet under his spell with his ‘Back to school’ pic, which showed him clad in a Slytherin jumper and tie ahead of the hotly anticipated Harry Potter reunion.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on New Year’s Day 2022. Plans for UK distribution have not been announced at the time of writing.

