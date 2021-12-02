Tom Felton Shares Adorably Hilarious Video Of Dog Willow

@t22felton/Instagram

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has shared the cutest video of his dog Willow on his Instagram.

Showing how ridiculously well trained his dog is, Felton graced his Instagram followers with the most adorable video of the joyful pooch, who was more than happy to perform on command for her dinner.

They say don’t play with your food, but playing with dogs before allowing them to eat theirs is all too entertaining, and this pooch was all too willing to play ball.

Not only is Willow able to ‘back it up’, give Felton her paw and lie down, but she also has the sort of self-restraint I can only dream of ever achieving as I walk to the kitchen for the fifth time today to get another packet of crisps.

Joking that Willow wasn’t communicating properly with him, Felton urged her to ‘Please, speak English’.

Willow may look a bit grey around the edges, but she still has plenty of spring in her step, putting on such an excellent performance that she really deserves a role in Felton’s next film.

The post has since amassed over 300,000 views, with users left starstruck over the dog. One said: ‘I love how enthusiastic she is about every trick she does.’

Another wrote:

This is brilliant, you’re so adorable Willow.

A third commented: ‘Willow, please speak English, LOL.’

Move over Fang, there’s a new star of the show.