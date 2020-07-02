Tom Hanks Calls Out People Not Wearing Masks Saying 'Don't Be A P*ssy' PA/tomhanks/Instagram

Thinking of not wearing a face mask when you head outside later? Well, in the words of Tom Hanks: don’t be a p*ssy.

The actor and his wife Rita Wilson, both 63, tested positive for COVID-19 in early March while filming in Australia. After returning home to Los Angeles, the couple continued to self-isolate and they have since made a full recovery.

Basically, they did everything possible to help flatten the curve and prevent the spread of the virus. Now, Hanks is asking you to do the same by following three simple rules: wear a mask; social distance; and wash your hands.

Hanks made his comments at a press conference to promote his upcoming movie Greyhound, which will debut on Apple TV+ on July 10, while discussing the parallels of what the characters in the film endure and what the world is dealing with right now amid the global health crisis.

He said, as per People:

There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands. Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you. Don’t be a p*ssy, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.

He’s got a point; although face masks don’t necessarily stop healthy people from catching the virus, they do stop people spreading the virus further. If everyone got into the practice of wearing one, then face masks would significantly reduce the spread.

Yet people have proven time and time again that unless it’s made compulsory – and sometimes even then – they just won’t wear one, even if doing so could help protect those around them. And when even the President of the United States won’t wear one, what else can we expect, really?

I think the moral of the story here folks is: be less like Donald Trump and much more like Tom Hanks. And let’s face it, who wouldn’t want that to be the case?

Hanks also gave an update on how he and Wilson are doing months after their diagnosis, saying they are both fine and are still following social distancing guidelines in order to stay that way.

‘We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms,’ he explained. ‘Not life-threatening, we’re happy to say… I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19.’

What a guy.