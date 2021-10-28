Tom Hanks Casually Gatecrashing A Wedding Leaves Happy Couple In Shock
Wedding crashers are generally unwelcome when it comes to a couple celebrating their big day, but when that wedding crasher is Tom Hanks, he can stay as long as he likes.
The Forrest Gump actor surprised brides Diciembre and Tashia Farries as they tied the knot on Santa Monica Pier in California, with images from the big day showing the smiling brides standing between the actor on the beach.
The happy couple also celebrated their wedding with their families and one-year-old son, who probably would have been much more excited about Hanks’ appearance if he’d looked a bit more like his Toy Story character, Woody.
According to Fox 11, Hanks approached the brides and told them he’d been watching the wedding and that he thought they were beautiful.
He asked to take a photo with the couple – though with one bride wearing a beautiful white gown and the other wearing a black suit and burgundy tie, it looks like Hanks didn’t quite get the memo about suitable attire as he rocked up wearing shorts and a zip-up jacket.
Still, when you’re Tom Hanks, you can wear pretty much whatever you want and fans are still going to be blown away.
Commenting on the surprise guest, Diciembre said:
Our wedding was already a dream to me. To finally marry her – this was our day. And everybody we love was there, and… Tom Hanks just walks up! Out of all days, out of all people, he walked on the beach today. It was meant [to be].
For us to be two women – yes it’s 2021, but it’s just unfortunately not accepted everywhere yet. But it’s like he didn’t even see that.
Hanks’ appearance had further significance to the couple when they realised he shares a birthday with Diciembre’s late brother, whose photo was on display on one of the chairs at the wedding.
The bride commented: ‘So he wasn’t at the wedding, but Tom Hanks coming was his way of saying he was here.’
Tashia revealed Hanks gave the couple some ‘positive words’ and told them to ‘keep the love alive’ as they move forward into married life.
While it’s unlikely the couple were going to forget their wedding day any time soon anyway, I’m sure the fact that it’s now a viral event will only serve to make the day even more memorable.
