unilad
Advert

Tom Hanks Casually Gatecrashing A Wedding Leaves Happy Couple In Shock

by : Emily Brown on : 28 Oct 2021 17:37
Tom Hanks Casually Gatecrashing A Wedding Leaves Happy Couple In ShockAlamy/@pinchoflovebytashia/Instagram

Wedding crashers are generally unwelcome when it comes to a couple celebrating their big day, but when that wedding crasher is Tom Hanks, he can stay as long as he likes. 

The Forrest Gump actor surprised brides Diciembre and Tashia Farries as they tied the knot on Santa Monica Pier in California, with images from the big day showing the smiling brides standing between the actor on the beach.

Advert

The happy couple also celebrated their wedding with their families and one-year-old son, who probably would have been much more excited about Hanks’ appearance if he’d looked a bit more like his Toy Story character, Woody.

Tom Hanks (Alamy)Alamy

According to Fox 11, Hanks approached the brides and told them he’d been watching the wedding and that he thought they were beautiful.

He asked to take a photo with the couple – though with one bride wearing a beautiful white gown and the other wearing a black suit and burgundy tie, it looks like Hanks didn’t quite get the memo about suitable attire as he rocked up wearing shorts and a zip-up jacket.

Advert

Still, when you’re Tom Hanks, you can wear pretty much whatever you want and fans are still going to be blown away.

Commenting on the surprise guest, Diciembre said:

Our wedding was already a dream to me. To finally marry her – this was our day. And everybody we love was there, and… Tom Hanks just walks up! Out of all days, out of all people, he walked on the beach today. It was meant [to be].

For us to be two women – yes it’s 2021, but it’s just unfortunately not accepted everywhere yet. But it’s like he didn’t even see that.

Advert

Hanks’ appearance had further significance to the couple when they realised he shares a birthday with Diciembre’s late brother, whose photo was on display on one of the chairs at the wedding.

The bride commented: ‘So he wasn’t at the wedding, but Tom Hanks coming was his way of saying he was here.’

Tashia revealed Hanks gave the couple some ‘positive words’ and told them to ‘keep the love alive’ as they move forward into married life.

Advert

While it’s unlikely the couple were going to forget their wedding day any time soon anyway, I’m sure the fact that it’s now a viral event will only serve to make the day even more memorable.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Toys R Us Is Returning Four Years After Going Bust
News

Toys R Us Is Returning Four Years After Going Bust

School Principal Under Investigation After Getting Lap Dance From Pupil
News

School Principal Under Investigation After Getting Lap Dance From Pupil

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Sex Life With Will Smith
Celebrity

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

Insulate Britain Protesters Have Ink Thrown In Their Faces Amid Motorway Chaos
News

Insulate Britain Protesters Have Ink Thrown In Their Faces Amid Motorway Chaos

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, California, Now, Tom Hanks, Wedding

Credits

Fox 11

  1. Fox 11

    Tom Hanks crashes wedding on Santa Monica beach

 