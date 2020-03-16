Tom Hanks Coronavirus Update Has Australians Horrified By How Much Vegemite He Has On Toast @tomhanks/Twitter

Sharing an update on his coronavirus situation, Tom Hanks inadvertently horrified followers on social media by just how much Vegemite he puts on his toast.

Advert

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson confirmed they had contracted coronavirus while filming in Australia, and Hanks took to Twitter to say thanks for the care he and Rita are receiving.

However, along with tweet – in which the actor said ‘lets take care of ourselves and each other’ – he also shared picture of a kangaroo toy holding an Australian flag, a tube of Vegemite, and the controversial toast everyone’s talking about.

For any of you who aren’t sure what Vegemite is, it’s the Australian cousin to what us Brits know as Marmite. Both of the spreads are known for their controversial taste; as Marmite’s famous slogan goes – you either love it or hate it.

Advert

From the 63-year-old’s picture, he’s definitely a Vegemite lover as his toast is drowning in the stuff – much to the horror of his followers.

One person tweeted the actor advice on how much she believes to be the correct amount.

She said:

okay you need to scrape around 60% of that vegemite off, otherwise it’s gonna be nasty and hurt your mouth friend.

Someone else threw their two pence into the debate too.

They said:

Ok. Tom… 1) Not THAT much Vegemite. 2) You need a bit of butter or margarine on the toast first. 3) Aussies – Vegemite tips for Tom #vegemitetipsfortom

Advert

Another person tweeted:

Dear Tom, that’s lovely but you spread the vegemite way too thick! The secret to vegemite toast is 1/3 vegemite to 2/3 butter maximum! And add smashed avocado for extra awesomeness.

One Twitter user even said that no Australian would do that to him – however, it’s likely Hanks just made the toast himself.

The tweet read:

Tom listen, no Australia feeds someone this amount of vegemite on toast. It has to be three parts salted butter one part vegemite… who did this to you?!?

Someone else liked the tweet… until they spotted the Vegemite.

The guy’s tweet, including a well-used gif, said:

I thought this was wonderful and touching and then I saw the Vegemite

Advert

The news of Tom and Rita’s diagnosis came last week and, while the condition is serious, their children are optimistic that they will make a full recovery.

The couple’s 29-year-old son Chet took to social media to put people’s minds at ease.

In an Instagram live video, he said:

Yeah, it’s true, my parents contracted the coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there, but I just got off the phone with them and they both are fine, they’re not even that sick. They’re both fine about it, they’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. I don’t think it’s anything to be worried about, I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well-wishes, but I think it’s all going to be alright.

Here’s wishing the pair, and anyone else affected by the virus, a speedy recovery.