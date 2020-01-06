Tom Hanks Cried At Golden Globes During Heartwarming Tribute To Family

NBC/PA Images

Tom Hanks has moved viewers to tears with his emotional acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, where he appeared to cry while paying tribute to his family.

Hanks, 63, had been onstage accepting the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award; an accolade which celebrates an individual who has made a significant contribution to the film industry.

After an introduction from Charlize Theron, the Forrest Gump actor addressed the audience as he reflected upon his long and esteemed career. And I doubt there was a dry eye in the house.

Gesturing towards the table where his proud family were seated, Hanks appeared to choke up as he expressed his love for them:

A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that, a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is, five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is.

Each of Hanks’ five adult children were there to support their talented dad, as well as his wife of over thirty years, Rita Wilson.

Hanks went on to blame his tears on having a cold, swearing, ‘I’m not nearly this emotional at home’. But fans weren’t having any of it, and were crying right alongside him.

I'm a simple human being, I see tom hanks crying I cry pic.twitter.com/LTVw7uQE4O — gina (@eyesvvideshut) January 6, 2020

HARD TO NOT CRY WHEN TOM HANKS CRIES. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NPvITfQyGk — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 6, 2020

TOM HANKS CRYING NO PLEASE I'M GOING TO CRY TOO pic.twitter.com/wXk2hlPhh2 — julia ⴵ (@mrvelbitch) January 6, 2020

For a generation of people, Tom Hanks is an integral part of why we love movies. Tom cry, I cry. pic.twitter.com/CnhTjyRfhc — Chris Feil (@chrisvfeil) January 6, 2020

Admittedly, we were all ready for a good, solid weep after seeing that montage of all Hanks’ classics from over the decades. But seeing the man himself have a wobble has sent movie lovers over the edge.

One person sobbed:

Tom Hanks just made America cry with him at the #GoldenGlobes… What a moment.

Another confessed:

Tom Hanks just made me cry to me wanting him to be my dad to me wanting to take acting classes all in two minutes.

tom hanks got choked up and i almost yelled DON'T CRY DAD — Victoria (not the cat) (@vqnerdballs) January 6, 2020

tom hanks crying because he loves his family STOP IM GONNA CRY — danielle⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kelleysbeerFC) January 6, 2020

Only #TomHanks could make me cry like it's the Sunday before work starts. Oh, wait… — Kristen Power (@KPow11) January 6, 2020

🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻@tomhanks If you didn’t cry during his award presentation and speech, GET THE FUCK OUT OF HERE, you soulless asshole!!! — Pan Dulce (@the__rocketman) January 6, 2020

Hanks also used his speech to pay tribute to the many wonderful legends of cinemas he has worked with over the years, from Meryl Streep to Meg Ryan:

You’re a dope if you don’t steal from everybody you’ve ever worked with. And I have stolen from the likes of people who only need one name. Like Meryl, like Denzel, like Antonio, like Meg, like Julia, like Sally Field — even though that’s two names, it’s still one.

After having suitably reduced viewers to a blubbering mess of feelings, Hanks concluded:

There is a saying in motion pictures, back when it was shot on film, that you could not move on to the next scene until the gate was good. Thank you, HFPA. Thank you all here. Thank you for all your inspiration and all of your work and all the struggle that you guys go through in order to hit the marks and tell the truth. I have checked the gate. The gate is good. Thank you.

A million thank yous to Tom Hanks for bringing viewers so much pleasure over the years. It’s hard to think of someone who deserves this award more.

