Tom Hanks’ Son Is Now On OnlyFans

Chet Hanks/Instagram

Chet Hanks, the 31-year-old son of Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, has officially joined OnlyFans.

It was announced last week that the Your Honor actor had joined the popular platform, and has promised to use it to give people a insight into his life.

Sharing a promotional video alongside its announcement of Chet’s new page, OnlyFans wrote on Twitter, ‘Let’s get it! Chet Hanks has just joined OnlyFans! Chet is giving fans a look into his lifestyle, celebrity parties, and getting to know them on a more personal level! It’s going to be lit!’

Meanwhile, Chet himself says in the video:

I’m gonna be posting a bunch of different sh*t. It’s gonna be f*cking cool. Imma have fun. Welcome.

He also encouraged people to send direct messages to him via his account.

According to Chet’s page, until tomorrow, September 7, there’s a subscription offer for $4.79 for 30 days. The usual price to access his content will be $7.99 a month.

At the time of writing, Chet has shared 18 pieces of media consisting of 13 photos and five videos.

Following OnlyFans’ promotion of Chet’s page, people have called the company out for not drawing attention to some of its original content creators.

PA Images

One person commented, ‘No….. never had a desire to step into the world of a guy that looks like an asshole. Now those that built your platform? Yeah I’d get into that.’

Another person said, ‘Let’s not and maybe promo the ones who built your platform.’

Meanwhile, a third person gave the nod to Tom Hanks’ role in Toy Story, writing, ‘No one cares about Woody’s son.’

OnlyFans’ promotion of the celebrity’s page could be in a bid to move away from its adult content. Last month, the company launched a new, completely free, Safe For Work (SFW) app that won’t have any nudity on it.

In addition to this, the original OnlyFans site briefly banned porn, but later reversed its decision after being inundated with criticism.