Tom Hanks’ Son Launches Into Heated Anti-Vax Rant

by : Cameron Frew on : 10 Aug 2021 15:06
Chet Hanks appeared to post a video supporting COVID-19 vaccinations, before descending into an anti-vax rant.

The White Boy Summer rapper, also the eldest son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, recently posted a video which has already amassed nearly 160,000 views, captioned: ‘SUPER IMPORTANT PSA GUYS LETS GET THRU THIS TOGETHER.’

‘Hey guys, just checking in. Look, I’ve been kinda on the fence about this for a while, that’s why I’ve never spoke on it. With the amount of people I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say… I got the vaccine, I think everybody should, I think it’s really important that we all do this just as citizens, as Americans,’ he says.

Urging fans to ‘set an appointment and get a vaccine first thing’ so ‘we can get this sh*t under control’, Hanks then shouts: ‘PSYCH! ‘B*tch! If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! I never had COVID. Y’ain’t sticking me with that motherf*cking needle! It’s the motherf*cking flu, get over it, okay! If you’re sick stay inside… I’m tired of wearing a motherf*cking mask.’

Among the hundreds of comments, fellow celebrities and influencers have supported Hanks. ‘EXACTLY lmaooooo I thought you were being serious – HELL NO TO THAT VAX, and amen to never getting the VID,’ model Neyleen Ashley wrote. ‘You are my idol Chet,’ Ava Louise also wrote.

Others haven’t been so positive, with many referencing the fact both his mum and dad caught COVID relatively early on in the pandemic. ‘Does daddy approve of this message?’ one user asked.

Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks. (PA Images)PA Images

‘Tom Hanks’ son, rapper Chet Hanks has proven himself to be a role model once again by advocating his followers to get the vaccine. SIKE. He goes full Karen about having to wear a mask on his IG. His reason for not taking the vaccine… pathetic,’ one wrote, sharing the clip to Twitter.

‘Not Chet Hanks being anti-vax when his parents were sick,’ another tweeted. ‘Chet Hanks being anti-vax even though his parents got COVID is so f*cking funny,’ a third wrote.

Both Hanks and Wilson have spoken of their support for vaccines.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Topics: Celebrity, Anti-Vaxxers, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Tom Hanks

