Tom Hanks Urges People To ‘Flatten The Curve’ In Latest Coronavirus Update
Tom Hanks is urging his followers to help ‘flatten the curve’ in his most recent coronavirus update.
The actor used Instagram to check in with fans just one week after finding out he had tested positive for COVID-19.
He and his wife Rita Wilson both found out they had the virus after landing in Australia, but while the illness is serious, the couple remain optimistic they’ll make a quick recovery.
‘Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same,’ Hanks told his followers. ‘No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.’
He added:
Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love.
Finishing off the light-hearted post, Tom wrote: ‘We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx.’
After news broke of their condition, the couple’s 29-year-old son Chet took to social media to put people’s minds at ease.
In an Instagram live video, he said:
Yeah, it’s true, my parents contracted the coronavirus. Crazy.
They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there, but I just got off the phone with them and they both are fine, they’re not even that sick. They’re both fine about it, they’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.
I don’t think it’s anything to be worried about, I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well-wishes, but I think it’s all going to be alright.
Governments all over the world are currently encouraging employers to implement working from home measures and discouraging public gatherings to – as Hanks says – flatten the curve.
Using information from the World Health Organization (WHO), Our World in Data created a graph that displays exactly why these closures are necessary, pointing out that early counter measures are important as health systems can care for more patients when the number of cases is spread across a long period, rather than peaking in a very short period.
Let’s all follow Hanks’ advice and do our bit to flatten the curve.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
Topics: Celebrity, Coronavirus, COVID-1, Flatten The Curve, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks