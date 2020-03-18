Tom Hanks Urges People To ‘Flatten The Curve’ In Latest Coronavirus Update

Yeah, it’s true, my parents contracted the coronavirus. Crazy.

They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there, but I just got off the phone with them and they both are fine, they’re not even that sick. They’re both fine about it, they’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.

I don’t think it’s anything to be worried about, I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well-wishes, but I think it’s all going to be alright.