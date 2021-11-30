unilad
Tom Holland And Zendaya Branded A ‘Power Couple’ Following Ballon d’Or Ceremony

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 30 Nov 2021 11:26
Zendaya and Holland At Football Ceremony Branded Power Couple - @Tomhollandandzendaya / Instagram@Tomhollandandzendaya/Instagram

Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dubbed a ‘power couple’ after photographs of them emerged from the Ballon d’Or Ceremony. 

After Holland posted a picture of Zendaya on his Instagram congratulating her for her CFDA fashion icon award, fans were sent into a frenzy desperate to know if the pair were dating.

However, by the looks of photographs snapped at the football awards ceremony on Monday, November 29 in Paris, the pair seem on track to becoming one of Hollywood’s favourite duos.

Tom Holland and Zendaya (Alamy))Alamy

Looking extremely coordinated, Zendaya and Holland wore sleek black ensembles and statement accessories.

Holland wore a suave black suit, white shirt and bow tie, accompanied by a pair of black-framed glasses. While Zendaya sported a bodycon black dress with gold metal skeletal back detail, gold hoop earrings and rings.

The pair were subsequently branded ‘a power couple’ by one social media user, and even Bleacher Report Football took to the platform to share images of the pair alongside one another.

Holland and Zendaya may have been photographed kissing in a car, but they have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, leaving fans itching to know more.

However, swooning over the images released from the football ceremony, fans were quick to chime in with their own theories that the romance was real. One said: ‘THE IT COUPLE.’

Another wrote: 

They both deserve the award more than Messi.

A third commented: ‘Are they dating?’

The pair can also be seen caught in a web of romance on-screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

And reassuringly for fans, the film appears to not be Holland’s last stint as the Marvel superhero either.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Topics: Celebrity, Tom Holland, Zendaya

