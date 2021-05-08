Tom Holland Fans Celebrate Fourth Anniversary Of ‘Legendary’ Umbrella Lip Sync Battle

Comedy Central Latinoamérica/YouTube

Tom Holland is known for being our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, someone who’s terrible at keeping secrets and generally an all-around nice guy, but there’s one moment of his career that stands apart from all the rest: his epic appearance on Lip Sync Battle.

The actor’s incredible performance took place on the show four years ago, when he went head-to-head with his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya to see who was best at mouthing along to famous songs.

While Zendaya killed at her versions of Tyrone by Erykah Badu and 24K Magic by Bruno Mars, it was Holland’s mash-up of Singin’ in the Rain by Gene Kelly and Umbrella by Rihanna that took fans, and the entire internet, by storm.

Check out his performance below:

As someone who typically comes across as a mild-mannered, polite young man, it wasn’t that surprising to see Holland lip syncing along to Singin’ in the Rain wearing a smart suit and trilby hat, though he did wow fans with his impressive dance moves.

Rather, the more memorable part of the performance came when Holland came back to the stage following a quick outfit change that saw him dressed in a black wig, corset and hot pants, and proceeded to strut sassily about the stage as he mouthed the words to Umbrella.

PA Images

Holland’s fans took to Twitter this week to honour the anniversary of the iconic performance, with one person sharing a video of the clip and writing, ‘4 years ago today tom holland’s legendary lip sync battle aired for the first time. i’ll leave this here.’

Other Twitter users described the scene as ‘legendary’ and ‘glorious’, while one said of the performance, ‘Nobody has come close to this level of greatness since. They should’ve canceled the show after this.’

A new report from Insider revealed that Lip Sync Battle creators initially weren’t certain if they would be able to secure the rights to Umbrella for Holland, and so had Britney Spears’ Oops! … I Did It Again ready as a backup song.

However, we should forever remain grateful that everything went to plan, because without it we’d probably never know what Holland would look like as he’s grinding up against an umbrella. And may we never forget it.