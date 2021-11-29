Tom Holland Fans Convinced He ‘Manifested His Whole Life’ As Resurfaced Interviews Emerge

@todayyearsold/Instagram/Alamy

All of us, unconsciously or not, have tried to manifest life goals at some point or another, whether that be for our ideal job or perfect house.

This sort of positive thinking doesn’t automatically make our dreams come true, no matter how hard we might wish for something. However, it would appear that Tom Holland could have somewhat of a talent for shaping his future in this regard.

Indeed, a video has gone viral which some fans believe proves once and for all that Holland has in fact ‘manifested his whole life’.

Alamy

The vid in question shows a series of three brief interview clips. In the first one, Holland is asked who his ‘first ever celebrity crush’ was. Without missing a beat, he replied, ‘Zendaya’, his Spider-Man co-star and now girlfriend.

During a recent interview with GQ ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland used the ‘L’ word when discussing the relationship between himself and Zendaya, delighting fans who’ve been rooting for the couple.

Discussing a photo that emerged of the pair kissing inside a car this past summer, Holland said:

One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.

Relationships aside, it also would appear that Holland willed into existence his career-defining role as Peter Parker.

Back in 2012, while appearing on the red carpet for his feature film debut The Impossible, Holland – then a relatively unknown child star – was asked about the sort of roles he’d like to play in the future.

When asked which superhero he’d be keen on portraying, the star replied, ‘maybe Spider-Man in like ten years time’. As we all know, he didn’t have to wait that long.

In a third clip, Holland can be seen revealing what his favourite video game is, to which he responds, ‘a little game called Uncharted‘.

Of course, Holland will portray professional treasure hunter Nathan Drake in the upcoming movie adaptation of Uncharted, scheduled for release in February 2022.

Fans have been left thoroughly spooked by Holland’s manifesting powers, with one person joking, ‘damn I can’t even manifest a pay rise’. Another wrote, ‘if you think you deserve it, the universe will serve it’.

However, others have noted that putting Holland’s many successes in life down to manifesting is to do him a disservice, with this video being more illustrative of his admirable determination, hard work and drive to achieve the goals that are most important to him.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas from December 17 onwards.

