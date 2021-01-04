Tom Holland Gave Up On Dry January After 'About 12 Hours' PA Images

Although it may be difficult to believe, we are now firmly in a brand new year, and many of us are now putting away the Quality Street in favour of a virtuous bowl of fruit.

I for one have just downloaded Coach to 5K for what feels like the millionth time, determined to lift myself out of a month of endless cheese plattters and into some sort of routine. I’m also trying to do Dry January after having become a little too used to a cheeky eggnog over the festive period.

Of course, many of us will get a bit lax with our good intentions beyond the early days of January, and it’s cheering to know that even bonafide superheroes struggle to keep on track. Yes, Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland has admitted he ‘was doing really well’ with Dry Jan, ‘for about 12 hours’.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor revealed his relatable slip-up in response to a tweet by his father, the comedian and author Dominic Holland.

Remarking on his own rubbish attempt at Dry Jan, Holland Sr. wrote the following update on January 1, ie. the first day of January:

Called time on dry January embarrassingly early but we have a full house – it’s cold and dark outside…

Replying to his dad on January 4, Holland Jr. added a ‘crying laughing’ face to his own confession:

I was doing really well…. for about 12 hours

No judgement here at all to the Holland family. In fact, can we please just extend December for a little while longer?