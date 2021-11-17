unilad
Tom Holland Gives Emotional Response To Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Reaction

by : Emily Brown on : 17 Nov 2021 12:51
Tom Holland Gives Emotional Response To Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer ReactionMarvel Studios

Spider-Man star Tom Holland described fans’ response to the new trailer as ‘really overwhelming’ in an emotional speech at its premiere. 

Fans of your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man gathered at The Regal Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles, California last night, November 16, to watch the highly-anticipated new trailer for the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After months of speculation about the characters involved in the new film, fans couldn’t wait to finally get a glimpse at what’s in store and responded to the screening with whoops and cheers.

See exactly what they were so excited about below:

In true superhero-movie fashion, the trailer promises an action-packed story with a multitude of villains, dramatic close-calls and incredible visual effects, and upon seeing it for the first time fans at the premiere jumped out of their seats and burst into applause.

Check out their reaction below:

Holland took to the stage after the first viewing of the trailer and described the entire situation as ‘really overwhelming’ after putting in his ‘heart and soul’ into the film and ‘dedicat[ing]’ his life to the character.

He continued: ‘To see it play out on the big screen is so rewarding, and to see your reaction means that we’re doing something right.’

Hear how Holland responded to the fans here:

It’s no secret that Holland is renowned for being quite loose-lipped when it comes to spoilers, but he managed to leave fans with the perfect amount of intrigue at the premiere as he added: ‘Trust me when I say that that is the tip of the iceberg, there is so much more… you will be on your feet, you will be screaming.’

The actor made clear he couldn’t wait for the release of the film as he told fans he wanted to ‘tell [them] everything’, but as he managed to refrain himself we’ll just have to wait and see it for ourselves.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released in cinemas on December 15.

