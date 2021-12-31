Tom Holland Says His ‘Body Is Shutting Down’ As He Looks Forward To A Break

Alamy

Spider-Man star Tom Holland says his hectic travel schedule is taking a toll on his body and he’s looking forward to a break.

Holland, star of box-office smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, has said that while he loves his work portraying Peter Parker’s wall-crawling webslinger, his ‘body is shutting down’ after so much travelling.

Speaking to Female First, he also said he was aiming to ‘take a break and focus on starting a family’ after spending ‘six years being so focused on my career’.

He said:

I’ve been very busy. I’ve been really enjoying it but it’s getting to the stage now where my body is shutting down. I’m travelling too much, is the problem – I’m always living out of a suitcase. I’m just looking forward to a nice break.

‘I’ve told my agents I’m away on holiday. They’re not allowed to call me,’ he explained.

The actor, who is dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, has said he is willing to wait to start a family of his own, but is very excited at the prospect of becoming a father because of how much a role model his dad was for him.

In the short-term, the actor is looking forward to a ‘lads golf holiday’ with his brother and some friends, though his long-term future as Spider-Man has also been up for discussion after Holland said ‘we might be ready to say goodbye’ to the web slinging superhero.

Holland had previously told People that although he didn’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man just yet, he also didn’t want to hold up the next person to take on the role of the iconic superhero.

Having played Spider-Man in three standalone movies and a trio of ensemble films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the 25-year-old said he would ‘love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse’.

Although Peter Parker is the original incarnation of Spider-Man, other comic book characters such as Miles Morales or Gwen Stacy have provided new versions of Marvel’s famous hero.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in cinemas now.

