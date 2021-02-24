Tom Holland Says Spider-Man 3 With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Would Be ‘A Miracle’

Sony Pictures Releasing

Stand down OG Spider-Man fans, Tom Holland has all but confirmed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will not be returning in the third movie.

Rumours had been swirling for several months that the highly-anticipated film will feature appearances from previous versions of Spider-Man in alternate realities.

Sadly, that is not the case, Holland said in an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

‘It would be amazing if they were because [Marvel] haven’t told me that yet, and I am Spider-Man and I’ve read the script from the beginning to the end,’ Holland said.

He added, ‘So, it would be a miracle if they could’ve kept that from me, but at the moment there is no cameo from the two boys.’

However, the actor did admit that there are some secrets Marvel keeps hidden from him for fear of spoilers ahead of a film’s release.

‘It’s actually getting to the point where it’s really frustrating because I feel like now I’ve progressed, I’m a trustworthy member of the Avengers, and I haven’t really ever spoiled anything,’ he said.

Sony Pictures

‘Well, there’s a few things but no big things. We’ll leave it at that,’ he added.

Contrary to Holland’s assertion, it is actually a well-known running joke that the actor is unable to keep a secret.

In a recent interview with Esquire, he revealed producers had led him to believe the funeral scene in Endgame was going to be a wedding.

‘I’m 100% sure that they’re still tricking me,’ he said.

To add to rumours of possible cameos by previous Spider-Mans, there have been a number of reports suggesting that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as supervillain Electro. We previously saw Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, when Peter Parker was played by Andrew Garfield.

Marvel Studios

While fans eagerly anticipate a title for the third instalment, last night Holland and his co-stars Jacob Batalon and Zendaya took to social media to tease a name reveal.

Holland seemingly announced the name, Spider-Man: Phone Home, sharing a new still image of the trio.

‘So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta,’ he wrote in the caption.

Thousands were duped for a short while. That is until both Zendaya and Batalon announced completely different names, Home Slice and Home-Wrecker on Instagram.