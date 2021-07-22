unilad
Tommy Dorfman, 13 Reasons Why Actor, Comes Out As Transgender

by : Emily Brown on : 22 Jul 2021 15:53
Tommy Dorfman, who starred as Ryan Shaver on the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, has come out as transgender. 

The actor previously came out as non-binary in 2017, but recently revealed that for the last year she has been ‘privately identifying and living as a woman – a trans woman’.

In an interview released today, July 22, she confirmed that her pronouns are she/her, adding: ‘It’s funny to think about coming out, because I haven’t gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically.’

Speaking to TIME, Tommy noted that coming out is often viewed as a ‘grand reveal’, but said she was ‘never not out’.

She continued: ‘Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.’

Prior to the release of the interview, Tommy shared her change in style and appearance in posts made on Instagram, though she never publicly confirmed her transition. She explained she had been ‘living in this other version of coming out’ where she did not feel safe enough to talk about it, so chose instead to ‘just do it’.

Through her Instagram posts, she promoted the belief that ‘transitioning is beautiful’ by showing ‘a body living in a more fluid space’, however, she realised she wanted to publicly announce her transition in order to ‘control [her] own narrative’.

The actor explained: 

With this medical transition, there has been discourse about my body, and it began to feel overwhelming. So, recently I looked to examples of others who have come out as trans.

There’s the version I couldn’t really afford to do, which is to disappear for two years and come back with a new name, new face and new body. But that’s not what I wanted.

Tommy admitted she feared transitioning would lead her to ‘lose whatever career [she’s] been told [she’s] supposed to have’, but she noted that ‘Sometimes you just have to say, no, this is just who I f*cking am’, and explained that she is no longer interested in playing ‘male’ characters.

For Tommy, medically transitioning was an ‘active choice’ to align her ‘body with [her] soul’, and while she is losing some things as a result of that, she is now looking forward to a future where she can be ‘radically honest’.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.

