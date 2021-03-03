Tommy Fury Challenges Jake Paul To Fight ‘Any Time’ After YouTuber Slams Him On Instagram
Former Love Island star Tommy Fury has invited YouTuber Jake Paul to step in the boxing ring with him, after his five second knockout against Scott Williams over the weekend.
Fury achieved his fifth consecutive professional win on Saturday, February 27, prompting his older brother, heavyweight lineal, WBC and The Ring champ Tyson Fury, to propose a match against influencer-turned-fighter Paul.
‘Massive congratulations to Tommy Fury for smashing records on BTsport. Tommy slaughtered [the] compeition over the weekend, including America’s biggest star Canelo Alvarez. Wow, just wow. Jake Paul, where you at?’ Tyson tweeted on Monday.
Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t long before Paul, who has been hounding a number of professional fighters to step into the ring with him, responded on social media.
Check out his response on Instagram here:
‘Then I wake up and see Tyson Fury, the heavyweight champ, tweets me and he was talking s*t about Canelo too, saying it was boring or like no one was watching and I was laughing along with it,’ he said.
‘Then I get to the bottom of the tweet and I see that he calls me out to fight someone and the tweet’s about his brother, and I’m like, “I didn’t even know he had a bro.”’
Paul added:
I like Tyson Fury, I don’t want beef with Tyson Fury but damn, if Tyson Fury took a sh*t it would be this little brother he’s literally like this little kid.
But my point is here, you’re Tyson Fury’s little brother, if you want to fight me, don’t let your big bro do sh*t for you, log on to Instagram and Twitter and call me out for yourself, bro. What’s going on in this boxing world.
And, that’s exactly what Tommy did, when he Instagram on Tuesday morning saying doesn’t ‘need anybody to do [his] dirty work.’
Check it out here:
‘So, I see somebody is having a little bit of something to say,’ Tommy said.
‘Mr Jake Paul, I don’t need anybody to do my dirty work, I’m calling you out myself right now. You can fight me any time, any place, anywhere. All you’ve got to do is get in touch.’
Paul has been trying to entice a number of professional fighters into the ring with him after he successfully knocked out former NBA basketball player Nate Robinson in November last year.
The YouTuber is set to fight former Bellator MMA champ Ben Askren later this month, but will he take the bait from the Fury brothers?
